Robin Thicke Performs at Face Forward Gala, Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Watches from Audience

Robin Thicke hits the stage for a performance at the 2017 Face Forward Gala presented by Etihad Airways on Saturday (September 23) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old singer’s girlfriend April Love Geary, who is pregnant with their first child, was seen watching from the audience.

Lana Parrilla was honored at the event with the Beacon of Hope award. Face Forward is an organization that provides pro-bono reconstructive surgeries to survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and other acts of crime.

Some of the other celebs in attendance included Kelly Osbourne, Mel B, Keltie Knight, and The Fray‘s Joe King.