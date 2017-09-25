Top Stories
Mon, 25 September 2017 at 5:39 pm

Selena Gomez Gets Chic During Downtime From Woody Allen Movie

Selena Gomez has been keeping busy in the Big Apple!

The 25-year-old actress was spotted heading out of her apartment building during some downtime on Monday afternoon (September 25) in New York City.

Selena has been in the city filming Woody Allen‘s new film alongside Timothee Chalamet.

She’s reportedly doing very well, even after her surprising reveal about her kidney transplant this month.

“She’s really bounced back more quickly than everyone expected…She shows up looking rested and in a great mood and seems to take great care of herself,” a source told People.

We’re so glad to hear Selena is doing so well!
