Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Shows Improvement in Second 'DWTS' Performance (Video)

Barbara Corcoran is all smiles after her dance alongside partner Keo Motsepe during the live taping of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 68-year-old Shark Tank investor and real estate mogul received the lowest score of the night during the first week of performances, but she showed improvement during week two!

Barbara improved her score from a 14 in week one to a 17 out of 30 points in week two.

Make sure to watch Keo‘s video blog for JustJared.com in which he talks about preparing for his dances with Barbara.