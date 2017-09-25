Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 9:46 pm

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Shows Improvement in Second 'DWTS' Performance (Video)

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Shows Improvement in Second 'DWTS' Performance (Video)

Barbara Corcoran is all smiles after her dance alongside partner Keo Motsepe during the live taping of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 68-year-old Shark Tank investor and real estate mogul received the lowest score of the night during the first week of performances, but she showed improvement during week two!

Barbara improved her score from a 14 in week one to a 17 out of 30 points in week two.

Make sure to watch Keo‘s video blog for JustJared.com in which he talks about preparing for his dances with Barbara.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Barbara Corcoran, Dancing With the Stars, Keo Motsepe

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr