Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke Perform Sexiest Dance of 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke got so steamy in their latest Dancing With the Stars performance that you better get ready to sweat!

The 43-year-old former football player performed a foxtrot with Cheryl during the Ballroom Night episode on Monday night (September 25) in Los Angeles.

Cheryl and Terrell received a score of 20 out of 30 points for their dance, an improvement from last week’s score of 15.

“I feel like we were underscored, especially after seeing the rest of the competition,” Cheryl told Us Weekly after night one. “I think if we had gone later in the show we would have gotten at least one or two points higher, but who knows? I did mentally prepare him for low scores.”