Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 10:49 pm

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke Perform Sexiest Dance of 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke Perform Sexiest Dance of 'DWTS' Ballroom Night (Video)

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke got so steamy in their latest Dancing With the Stars performance that you better get ready to sweat!

The 43-year-old former football player performed a foxtrot with Cheryl during the Ballroom Night episode on Monday night (September 25) in Los Angeles.

Cheryl and Terrell received a score of 20 out of 30 points for their dance, an improvement from last week’s score of 15.

“I feel like we were underscored, especially after seeing the rest of the competition,” Cheryl told Us Weekly after night one. “I think if we had gone later in the show we would have gotten at least one or two points higher, but who knows? I did mentally prepare him for low scores.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Cheryl Burke, Dancing With the Stars, Terrell Owens

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr