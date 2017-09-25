Top Stories
Mon, 25 September 2017 at 4:22 pm

'The Voice' Fall 2017 - Judges & Mentors Revealed for Season 13

'The Voice' Fall 2017 - Judges & Mentors Revealed for Season 13

The new season of The Voice premieres TONIGHT (September 25) on NBC and there will be three returning coaches in addition to one brand new one!

The singing competition series, which just won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program for the fourth time, will air on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

This is the 13th season for the series and the judges yet again will be joined by guest mentors during the battle rounds.

Click through the slideshow to meet the judges and mentors…

Photos: NBC
