Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 9:03 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Her Halloween Costume Plans!

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Her Halloween Costume Plans!

Vanessa Hudgens is known for her annual Halloween bash and she’s spilling on her costume and the party’s theme!

The 28-year-old actress says this year her theme will be Freak Show but her costume won’t be related!

“I love AHS: Freak Show so much. I love all the different seasons. I’m trying to find all the props and secondary is the costume. I don’t hire someone to do [the event planning]. I do it all myself,” Vanessa told People.

She added that her costume is all about latex!

“Because I wore latex to Las Vegas recently for the [Mayweather vs. McGregor] fight, I was like, ‘This is fun. When’s another time you can wear latex?’ And I was like, ‘Halloween!’ So I’m trying to find a good, legit Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer costume,” Vanessa said.

We can’t wait to see her costume come together!
