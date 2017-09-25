Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Her Halloween Costume Plans!

Vanessa Hudgens is known for her annual Halloween bash and she’s spilling on her costume and the party’s theme!

The 28-year-old actress says this year her theme will be Freak Show but her costume won’t be related!

“I love AHS: Freak Show so much. I love all the different seasons. I’m trying to find all the props and secondary is the costume. I don’t hire someone to do [the event planning]. I do it all myself,” Vanessa told People.

She added that her costume is all about latex!

“Because I wore latex to Las Vegas recently for the [Mayweather vs. McGregor] fight, I was like, ‘This is fun. When’s another time you can wear latex?’ And I was like, ‘Halloween!’ So I’m trying to find a good, legit Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer costume,” Vanessa said.

We can’t wait to see her costume come together!