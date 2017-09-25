Top Stories
Mon, 25 September 2017 at 10:28 pm

Vanessa Lachey Ties for Top Score on 'DWTS' Ballroom Night! (Video)

Vanessa Lachey does a foxtrot with her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy during the latest live taping of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old entertainer received a score of 24 out of 30 points for her performance, despite battling an injury from stepping on her toe with her heel during a rehearsal.

Vanessa tied with Hamilton actor Jordan Fisher, who also received a score of 24.

Make sure to watch Vanessa‘s performance from last week and also check out a recap of the scores from Ballroom Night.
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
