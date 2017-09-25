Victoria Arlen Dances a Tango to Taylor Swift on 'DWTS' Ballroom Night! (Video)
Victoria Arlen performs an incredibly fierce tango during the Ballroom Night on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.
The 22-year-old former paralympian and ESPN reporter danced with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy to the new song “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift.
Victoria was in a three-way tie for the top score of the night – 24 out of 30 points! It marked a big improvement over her score of a 19 from last week.
We can’t wait to see what Victoria has prepared for Latin Night!
Victoria and Val’s – Tango – Dancing with the Stars