Viral Dad Dave Crosby & Daughter Perform on 'The Voice' (Video)

Dave Crosby went viral on the internet after he posted a video of him and his four-year-old daughter Claire singing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and they just reprised the performance on The Voice!

Dave auditioned solo by performing the Death Cab for Cutie song “I’ll Follow You Into the Dark” and he got three coaches to turn their chairs – Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Blake Shelton.

While the judges were fighting for him pick them, Dave revealed how his videos had gone viral and the judges asked him to bring Claire on stage. They then sang the song!

“When I had my baby girl, that was one of the most amazing moments of my life,” Adam told Dave. “And someone sent me that video and I lost it. I’m so happy you realized that you should never have given up on this because if you had given up on this, that never would have happened. What a beautiful thing. I can’t believe that it’s you, that dude from the video, standing in front of me right now. I’m blown away.”

Dave eventually chose Adam as his coach!



The Voice 2017 Blind Audition – Dave Crosby: “I Will Follow You into the Dark”