Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 9:58 pm

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? First Elimination Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? First Elimination Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want spoilers from Dancing With the Stars!

The first contestant from Dancing With the Stars season 25 has been sent home following the second night of performances.

The scores from the first two dances as well as America’s vote from last week’s show were combined to determine which contestant would be sent home.

All of the contestants had to learn two dances this week as a special second episode is airing on Tuesday night and another team will go home during that episode as well.

Click inside to find out who went home…

And the team that went home after week one was…

Barbara Corcoran

Shark Tank star and realtor Barbara Corcoran was partnered with Keo Motsepe
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr