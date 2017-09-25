Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? First Elimination Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want spoilers from Dancing With the Stars!

The first contestant from Dancing With the Stars season 25 has been sent home following the second night of performances.

The scores from the first two dances as well as America’s vote from last week’s show were combined to determine which contestant would be sent home.

All of the contestants had to learn two dances this week as a special second episode is airing on Tuesday night and another team will go home during that episode as well.

Click inside to find out who went home…

And the team that went home after week one was…

Barbara Corcoran

Shark Tank star and realtor Barbara Corcoran was partnered with Keo Motsepe