Mon, 25 September 2017 at 10:01 pm

Who Won 'So You Think You Can Dance' 2017? Season 14 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'So You Think You Can Dance' 2017? Season 14 Winner Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know the winner of So You Think You Can Dance!

The 14th season of the hit dancing series So You Think You Can Dance just finished and the winner has been revealed.

The final four this year consisted of Kiki Nyemchek (mentored by Jenna Johnson), Koine Iwasaki (mentored by Marko Germar), Lex Ishimoto (mentored by Gaby Diaz), and Taylor Sieve (mentored by Robert Roldan).

Each of the contestants performed in four routines during the last performance episode and you can watch the videos at JustJaredJR.com

Click inside to find out who won So You Think You Can Dance…

And the winner is…

LEX ISHIMOTO

Koine Iwasaki was the runner-up, with Taylor Sieve in 3rd and Kiki Nyemchek in 4th place.
Photos: Fox
Posted to: So You Think You Can Dance

