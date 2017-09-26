A Timeline of All the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Kids!

Now that three of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are expecting kids, we figured it’s time to give you all a timeline of when the kids in the family were born!

Kris Jenner is currently the grandmother of six grandchildren and there are three more on the way.

Kourtney Kardashian has three kids, Kim Kardashian will soon have three kids, Rob Kardashian is the father of one child, and both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are pregnant.

That leaves Kendall Jenner as the only one without children or children in the near future!

Click through the slideshow for a timeline of the Kardashian-Jenner kids..