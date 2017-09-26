Alicia Keys Wears Stella McCartney Lingerie for Breast Cancer Awareness!

Alicia Keys is looking gorgeous in support of a great cause!

The 36-year-old “Girl on Fire” superstar teams up with Stella McCartney for a new campaign to raise breast cancer awareness and encourage women to get checked regularly to stay healthy.

Stella designed the Ophelia Whistling in Poppy Pink set as part of her brand’s annual campaign for awareness.

This year specifically highlights inequalities in access to early detection programs and awareness, and will help to support the Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Examination Center of Harlem, which is where Alicia was born and raised.

Alicia‘s mother is also a beast cancer survivor.

Watch Alicia and Stella discuss the campaign below!