Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 12:28 pm

Ariana Grande Gets Sporty for Reebok 'Day In The Life' Event in Hong Kong!

Ariana Grande Gets Sporty for Reebok 'Day In The Life' Event in Hong Kong!

Ariana Grande is getting her fitness on!

On Wednesday (September 20), the 24-year-old “Into You” superstar and Reebok hosted a unique “Day In The Life” event on the eve of the final Dangerous Woman Tour stop in Hong Kong.

“Today I’m bringing together a few of the things that make me feel my most confident, and that’s being surrounded by my best friends, fashion and style, which I use to express myself, and dance, which is my favorite way to move my body and stay fit,” Ariana said of the event.

The event included a workout with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, a discussion of Ariana‘s style with stylist Law Roach, a conversation with choreographer Brian Nicholson – and even a dance class set to “Be Alright” with Ariana, Brian and his brother, Scott Nicholson.

“Dance is not only one of my favorite forms of fitness but it’s also one of my favorite forms of self-expression. It was so beautiful to be able to share that with everyone today and encourage everyone to let loose and have fun with it!” Ariana said.

FYI: Ariana wore Reebok Women throughout the event.

30+ pictures of Ariana‘s Reebok event inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
ariana grande reebok 00
ariana grande reebok 01
ariana grande reebok 02
ariana grande reebok 03
ariana grande reebok 04
ariana grande reebok 05
ariana grande reebok 06
ariana grande reebok 07
ariana grande reebok 08
ariana grande reebok 09
ariana grande reebok 10
ariana grande reebok 11
ariana grande reebok 12
ariana grande reebok 13
ariana grande reebok 14
ariana grande reebok 15
ariana grande reebok 16
ariana grande reebok 17
ariana grande reebok 19
ariana grande reebok 20
ariana grande reebok 22
ariana grande reebok 23
ariana grande reebok 24
ariana grande reebok 25
ariana grande reebok 26
ariana grande reebok 27
ariana grande reebok 29
ariana grande reebok 30
ariana grande reebok 31
ariana grande reebok 32

Photos: Reebok
Posted to: Ariana Grande

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr