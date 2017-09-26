Ariana Grande Gets Sporty for Reebok 'Day In The Life' Event in Hong Kong!

Ariana Grande is getting her fitness on!

On Wednesday (September 20), the 24-year-old “Into You” superstar and Reebok hosted a unique “Day In The Life” event on the eve of the final Dangerous Woman Tour stop in Hong Kong.

“Today I’m bringing together a few of the things that make me feel my most confident, and that’s being surrounded by my best friends, fashion and style, which I use to express myself, and dance, which is my favorite way to move my body and stay fit,” Ariana said of the event.

The event included a workout with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, a discussion of Ariana‘s style with stylist Law Roach, a conversation with choreographer Brian Nicholson – and even a dance class set to “Be Alright” with Ariana, Brian and his brother, Scott Nicholson.

“Dance is not only one of my favorite forms of fitness but it’s also one of my favorite forms of self-expression. It was so beautiful to be able to share that with everyone today and encourage everyone to let loose and have fun with it!” Ariana said.

FYI: Ariana wore Reebok Women throughout the event.

