Tue, 26 September 2017 at 11:18 am

Bella Thorne Makes Out With YouTube Star Tana Mongeau!

Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau are becoming very close.

The 19-year-old YouTuber posted a series of photos on her social media locking lips (and licking lips!) with the 19-year-old Famous in Love actress.

“Mineeee,” Tana wrote on Instagram on Monday (September 25).

“Who’s shook” added Bella on Twitter, who also posted the photo.

The two were both hanging out at Life Is Beautiful, the music festival held in downtown Las Vegas, over the weekend.

“I want to date @bellathorne next,” Tana tweeted earlier this month. Looks like she got her wish – maybe!

While there’s no confirmation the two are actually an item, Bella did recently come out as bisexual.

See the pics below!

Credit: Nicholas Hunt, Kris Connor; Photos: Getty Images
