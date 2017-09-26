Beyonce Sent Lady Gaga This Gift That Is Keeping Her Warm on a Bad Pain Day

Lady Gaga is not having a good pain day today and is wearing an Ivy Park sweatshirt gifted to her by Beyonce to keep her warm.

“Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love,” Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram.

Our thoughts are with Lady Gaga during this time – she was hospitalized this month for severe pain and had to postpone the Europe leg of her tour.