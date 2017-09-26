Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 1:59 pm

Beyonce Sent Lady Gaga This Gift That Is Keeping Her Warm on a Bad Pain Day

Beyonce Sent Lady Gaga This Gift That Is Keeping Her Warm on a Bad Pain Day

Lady Gaga is not having a good pain day today and is wearing an Ivy Park sweatshirt gifted to her by Beyonce to keep her warm.

“Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love,” Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram.

Our thoughts are with Lady Gaga during this time – she was hospitalized this month for severe pain and had to postpone the Europe leg of her tour.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr