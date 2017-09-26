BTS Enters Billboard 200 Album Chart & Makes History!

BTS is breaking records again, all thanks to their A.R.M.Y!

The seven-member Billboard Music Award-winning group just became the first K-pop artists to debut on the Billboard 200 album chart in the top 10!

BTS' album Love Yourself: Her hit the charts at an incredible number 7!

This also means the group has the highest-charting album ever on the Billboard 200 by a K-pop act and marks the genre's biggest sales week.

In addition to their record breaking album, their single "DNA" also just entered the Hot 100 at number 85.

"As dedicated and passionate artists, BTS, we are thrilled at the success of LOVE YOURSELF: "Her" in its first week...It shows the impact we are making with our songs about love, relationships, and issues that affect our generation that makes it so amazing for us. We love our fans and this shows us that they understand our message. We will continue to make great music that transcends languages and cultures," BTS said in a statement.

Congratulations BTS!

