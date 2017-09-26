Camila Cabello Scorches the Stage With 'Havana' Performance on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Camila Cabello looks hotter than ever on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 20-year-old solo star brought her hit track “Havana” to the Tonight Show stage in a fiery red ensemble on Monday night (September 25) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

The track, which was released in August, is the latest single off of Camila‘s forthcoming debut album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., following the release of her debut solo single “Crying in the Club” earlier this year.

Watch Camila‘s performance of “Havana” below!