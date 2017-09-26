Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 11:42 am

Camila Cabello Scorches the Stage With 'Havana' Performance on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Camila Cabello Scorches the Stage With 'Havana' Performance on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Camila Cabello looks hotter than ever on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 20-year-old solo star brought her hit track “Havana” to the Tonight Show stage in a fiery red ensemble on Monday night (September 25) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

The track, which was released in August, is the latest single off of Camila‘s forthcoming debut album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., following the release of her debut solo single “Crying in the Club” earlier this year.

Watch Camila‘s performance of “Havana” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
camila cabello fallon 00
camila cabello fallon 01
camila cabello fallon 03
camila cabello fallon 05
camila cabello fallon 09

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky, Spartano; Photos: NBC, BACKGRID
Posted to: Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    smoking pot?