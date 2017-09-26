Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 1:50 pm

Chance the Rapper Debuts New Unreleased Song on 'The Late Show' - Watch Here!

Chance the Rapper made his return to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday evening (September 25) and took the opportunity to debut a brand new song.

The 24-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer rapped three verses about fatherhood, life’s changes, and first world problems while accompanied by Daniel Caesar, a choir, and additional musicians, including longtime collaborator Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal.

Chance revealed to Stephen that he had written the song two days before the performance.

“I was gonna do ‘Grown Ass Kid,’ an unreleased song from Coloring Book, and then I called you guys on Saturday and said, I can’t do ‘Grown Ass Kid’ anymore for reasons I don’t want to talk about. We had to come up with a song in a matter of days and I wanted to do something fresh,” Chance said.

“I’ve been in the studio a lot lately; I’ve been cooking up some yammers like this,” Chance added. “They’re honestly great. I premiered ‘Angels,’ the first new song off Coloring Book, here, so I was like, why not do another new song for you guys here tonight?”


Chicago Wants Chance The Rapper To Be Chance The Mayor
Photos: CBS
