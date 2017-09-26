Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal 'Fixer Upper' to End with Season 5

Chip and Joanna Gaines of the very popular HGTV show Fixer Upper have announced that the show is going to end after the fifth season.

“We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause. Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses,” Chip and Joanna wrote.

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” the couple continued. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”