Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 3:20 pm

Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Seen Holding Hands in New Photos

Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Seen Holding Hands in New Photos
  • It looks like Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson may be more than just friends – TMZ
  • So what is the Pretty Little Liars spinoff going to be about? – Just Jared Jr
  • People are freaking out that Fixer Upper is ending – DListed
  • Do you need more proof that Sterling K Brown is hot? – TooFab
  • Watch The Voice judges fight over one singer – Towleroad
  • Is Harry Styles the best boyfriend ever? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr