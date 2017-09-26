Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 10:59 pm

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 11 Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 11 Contestants Revealed!

Two contestants have now been eliminated from the 25th season of Dancing With the Stars and we can reveal who has made it to the Top 11!

It was a tough week for the teams this week as they needed to learn two dances – one for Monday’s Ballroom Night and another for Tuesday’s Latin Night.

WHO WENT HOME? Meet the contestant who was voted off second

The contestants who made it through to the next episode performed their second dance on Tuesday and the scores from that episode, plus the audience’s votes from the night before, were combined to determine the next elimination.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 11…
