Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Tue, 26 September 2017 at 10:55 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Latin Night Recap - Scores Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Latin Night Recap - Scores Revealed!

All of the teams on Dancing With the Stars have finished their dances for Latin Night and we have all of the scores for you to see here!

The contestants all had to prepare two dances this week with Ballroom Night on Monday and Latin Night on Tuesday during a special episode.

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

The show will continue to air just on Monday nights for the rest of the season, so make sure to tune in at 8/7c each week!

Click inside to see all of the scores…

And the scores are…

Victoria & Val – 20 out of 30
Nikki & Artem – 18 out of 30
Derek & Sharna – 19 out of 30
Jordan & Lindsay – 24 out of 30
Debbie & Alan – 21 out of 30
Nick & Peta – 19 out of 30
Vanessa & Maks – 23 out of 30
Frankie & Witney – 25 out of 30
Terrell & Cheryl – 19 out of 30
Sasha & Gleb – 22 out of 30
Drew & Emma – 21 out of 30
Lindsey & Mark – 24 out of 30
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

