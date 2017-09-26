'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Latin Night Recap - Scores Revealed!

All of the teams on Dancing With the Stars have finished their dances for Latin Night and we have all of the scores for you to see here!

The contestants all had to prepare two dances this week with Ballroom Night on Monday and Latin Night on Tuesday during a special episode.

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

The show will continue to air just on Monday nights for the rest of the season, so make sure to tune in at 8/7c each week!

Click inside to see all of the scores…



And the scores are…

Victoria & Val – 20 out of 30

Nikki & Artem – 18 out of 30

Derek & Sharna – 19 out of 30

Jordan & Lindsay – 24 out of 30

Debbie & Alan – 21 out of 30

Nick & Peta – 19 out of 30

Vanessa & Maks – 23 out of 30

Frankie & Witney – 25 out of 30

Terrell & Cheryl – 19 out of 30

Sasha & Gleb – 22 out of 30

Drew & Emma – 21 out of 30

Lindsey & Mark – 24 out of 30