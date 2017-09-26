Debra Messing Regrets Appearing on 'Megyn Kelly Today'

Debra Messing is speaking out to express how she regrets appearing on Megyn Kelly Today this week to promote her series Will & Grace.

The Emmy-winning actress appeared on the former Fox News host’s first episode of her NBC morning program alongside the full cast of Will & Grace.

During the interview, Megyn brought a Will & Grace superfan on stage and asked him if he’s gay because of his love for Eric McCormack‘s character Will.

When a fan asked Debra on Instagram why she would appear on the show, she replied, “Honestly I didn’t know it was [Megyn Kelly] until that morning. The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

Watch the full segment below.