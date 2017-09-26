Top Stories
Debra Messing Regrets Appearing on 'Megyn Kelly Today'

Debra Messing Regrets Appearing on 'Megyn Kelly Today'

Debra Messing is speaking out to express how she regrets appearing on Megyn Kelly Today this week to promote her series Will & Grace.

The Emmy-winning actress appeared on the former Fox News host’s first episode of her NBC morning program alongside the full cast of Will & Grace.

During the interview, Megyn brought a Will & Grace superfan on stage and asked him if he’s gay because of his love for Eric McCormack‘s character Will.

When a fan asked Debra on Instagram why she would appear on the show, she replied, “Honestly I didn’t know it was [Megyn Kelly] until that morning. The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

Watch the full segment below.
Photos: NBC
Debra Messing, Megyn Kelly, Will & Grace

