Demi Lovato Announces Documentary Release Date

Demi Lovato smiles for the cameras as she arrives at The Cuckoo Club on Tuesday night (September 26) in London, England.

The 25-year-old entertainer looked hot in an all black outfit with bright pink makeup as she enjoyed a night out on the town.

Demi recently shared that her new documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, will premiere on YouTube on October 17.

“My fans have been on this journey with me since I was 8 years old and have shared in some of the most important moments in my life,” Demi said in a statement via EW. “As I embark on a new journey both personally and professionally, it was important to me to create this documentary with a platform that would allow me to continue to bring my story directly to my fans.”

