Tue, 26 September 2017 at 9:16 pm

Demi Lovato Announces Documentary Release Date

Demi Lovato Announces Documentary Release Date

Demi Lovato smiles for the cameras as she arrives at The Cuckoo Club on Tuesday night (September 26) in London, England.

The 25-year-old entertainer looked hot in an all black outfit with bright pink makeup as she enjoyed a night out on the town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

Demi recently shared that her new documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, will premiere on YouTube on October 17.

“My fans have been on this journey with me since I was 8 years old and have shared in some of the most important moments in my life,” Demi said in a statement via EW. “As I embark on a new journey both personally and professionally, it was important to me to create this documentary with a platform that would allow me to continue to bring my story directly to my fans.”

10+ pictures inside of Demi Lovato stepping out in London…
Credit: WENN; Photos: Backgrid USA, INSTAR
