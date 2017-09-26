Tue, 26 September 2017 at 10:37 pm
Derek Fisher Performs a Paso Doble on 'DWTS' Latin Night (Video)
Derek Fisher shows off his moves with his partner Sharna Burgess during his latest dance on Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.
The 43-year-old former basketball player performed a Paso doble and he earned 19 out of 30 points, the same score he received the night before for his Ballroom dance!
Derek‘s mom is a superfan of the show and he brought her on stage on the Monday night episode this week. Make sure to watch him do a foxtrot with his partner.
Watch the new performance below!
