Did Jordin Sparks Send a Message During National Anthem Performance?

Jordin Sparks beautifully belted out the National Anthem ahead of the Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals game on Monday night (September 26), and fans think she may have been sending a message during her performance.

The 27-year-old entertainer had “PROV 31:8-9,” a bible verse, written on her hand during the performance.

The proverb reads, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”

Fans quickly began speculating if Jordin was responding to the recent controversy over the

As you may know, over the weekend, Donald Trump slammed players who have been taking a knee during the song.