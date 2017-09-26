Tue, 26 September 2017 at 11:48 pm
Drew Scott Shows Off His Spray Tan on 'DWTS' Latin Night (Video)
Drew Scott shows off his toned body while wearing an unbuttoned shirt for his performance on Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.
The 39-year-old Property Brothers star was given a spray tan this week by partner Emma Slater so he wouldn’t be so pasty white for Latin Night!
Drew and Emma performed a Rumba and they earned their best score of the season so far – 21 out of 30 points.
Drew has been working through an injury this week and he also did great on Ballroom Night. Go watch that performance too!
Drew and Emma’s – Rumba – Dancing with the Stars
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
