Elle Fanning Is Really Nervous Working On New Woody Allen Film

Elle Fanning is a beauty in blue while leaving her trailer on the set of the new Woody Allen project on Monday (September 25) in New York City.

Earlier in the day, the 19-year-old actress arrived to set with her co-star Timothee Chalamet.

Elle recently said how nerve-wracking it is to be working on the project with such a legendary filmmaker like Woody.

“I think we are all really nervous but we are in it together,” she told Vanity Fair. “We have a group chat.”