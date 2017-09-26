Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 5:40 am

Elle Fanning Is Really Nervous Working On New Woody Allen Film

Elle Fanning is a beauty in blue while leaving her trailer on the set of the new Woody Allen project on Monday (September 25) in New York City.

Earlier in the day, the 19-year-old actress arrived to set with her co-star Timothee Chalamet.

Elle recently said how nerve-wracking it is to be working on the project with such a legendary filmmaker like Woody.

“I think we are all really nervous but we are in it together,” she told Vanity Fair. “We have a group chat.”
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Elle Fanning, Timothee Chalamet

