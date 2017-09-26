EXO's 'The War: The Power of Music' Voted Best September 2017 Comeback!

Congratulations, EXO-L!

After one week of nonstop voting, EXO has emerged victorious in a showdown against BTS for the title of Best Comeback of September 2017

The nine member “Power” troupe successfully powered their way through the tough competition with 51.5% of the vote after over 579,000 votes!

The group’s winning repackage album, The War: The Power of Music, was released on September 5, including title track “Power,” as well as new tracks “Sweet Lies” and “Boomerang.”

Watch the video for “Power” below and stream the album!