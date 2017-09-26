Top Stories
Fergie Drops Two More 'Double Dutchess' Videos - Watch 'Love Is Blind' & 'Love Is Pain' Now!

Fergie‘s still dropping more music videos from her Double Dutchess: Seeing Double visual experience!

The “Big Girls Don’t Cry” pop superstar just revealed two more music videos from her new album Double Dutchess on Tuesday (September 26) – this time for “Love Is Blind” and “Love Is Pain.”

“Love Is Blind” was directed by Chris Ullens, while “Love Is Pain” was directed by Nina McNeely and co-stars Denna Thomsen.

Watch the music videos for “Love Is Blind” and “Love Is Pain” below!
