Frankie Muniz Earns Top Score of Season on 'DWTS' Latin Night (Video)

It was a big night for Frankie Muniz and his partner Witney Carson during Dancing With the Stars‘ special Latin Night!

The 31-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor earned the top score of the night for his performance on Tuesday night (September 26) in Los Angeles.

Frankie and Witney performed a Cha-cha-cha and they earned a 25 out of 30 points, which is the top score of the season. They also earned the first “nine” to be given out by the judges.

Make sure to watch Frankie‘s performance from Ballroom Night if you missed it!



Frankie and​ ​Witney’s – Cha​ ​Cha – Dancing with the Stars