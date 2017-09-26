George Clooney Pens Poem 'Prayer For Our Country' Amid Tensions in America

George Clooney has written a poem for America titled “Prayer For Our Country.”

The 56-year-old actor has been outspoken against Donald Trump and his views, and was an avid supporter of Hillary Clinton in the Presidential Election.

In his poem, George spoke about praying for the citizens in America, including police, first responders, children, and at the end, he makes reference to the NFL National Anthem kneeling controversy, indicating he too would take a knee.

“Prayer for our Country”

I pray for my country.

I pray that we can find more that unites us than divides us.

I pray that our nation’s leaders want to do the same.

I pray that young children like Tamir Rice can feel safe in their own neighborhood.

I pray for all of our children.

I pray for our police and our first responders.

I pray for our men and women of the armed services.

I pray that dissent will always be protected in this great country.

I pray for a more perfect union.

And when I pray, I kneel. (via The Daily Beast.)