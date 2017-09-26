Gigi Hadid Flaunts Her Toned Abs at Fashion Event in Spain

Gigi Hadid strikes a pose as she attends a photo call for a Tommy Hilfiger event on Tuesday afternoon (September 26) in Barcelona, Spain.

The 21-year-old model showed off her washboard abs in black turtleneck and red patterned pants as she posed for photos on the red carpet at the event with some fans.

Last week, Gigi presented her latest collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger in London with her younger siblings Bella and Anwar Hadid walking in the fashion show with her.

