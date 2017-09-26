Tue, 26 September 2017 at 11:26 am
Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant with a Baby Girl or Baby Boy?
- Sources are now apparently confirming that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a baby girl – TMZ
- Here’s some exciting Jane the Virgin news – Just Jared Jr
- You have to see Sterling K. Brown shirtless – Lainey Gossip
- Wendy Williams is reacting to rumors that her husband lives a double life – TooFab
- What feud? Nicki Minaj congratulated Cardi B – MTV
- Here’s why you should stop checking your luggage on airplanes – Popsugar
