Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to read This Is Us spoilers!

One mystery that fans have been waiting to get an answer to on This Is Us is how Milo Ventimiglia‘s character died.

While he is still appearing on the show in flashbacks, we have known from the beginning of the series that his character is dead in the present.

During the season two premiere, a possible cause of death was seemingly revealed and while we’re not totally sure it’s the full reveal, fans are freaking out of course.

Click inside for spoilers from the episode…

This is your final spoiler alert so stop reading now if you don’t want to know what happened!!!

At the end of the episode, we see a teenage Kate and Randall sitting on Miguel’s couch and they’re crying. Kate says, We have to find Kev. He needs to hear it from me.”

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) pulls up to the family house with Jack’s belongings and she finds that it has been burnt to the ground in a fire. She gets out of the car and screams.

Fans are questioning now if Jack died in the fire that destroyed the family home.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman opened up about the mystery over the summer.

“If that is a question that is haunting people, in the course of the second season they will get all the answers they want,” Dan said (via ET). “The first episode has a big, giant piece of the puzzle that will potentially set the internet abuzz and also, hopefully, give some momentum toward that storyline.”