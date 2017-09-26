Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 11:10 am

Jack's Death on 'This Is Us': When Will It Happen?

Fans will soon know how Jack Pearson, played by Milo Ventimiglia, dies on This Is Us, as it will happen sometime during season 2.

“That is the question on everyone’s mind, which does get satisfied pretty quickly,” Milo confirmed to Extra, indicating that it will happen this season. “It is going to happen relatively quick.” He also added it was very emotional to film.

CHECK OUT: Read a Recap of This Is Us Before Tonight’s Season 2 Premiere

When asked if the death scene had been filmed yet, he responded, “We have… ish. Pieces. Most of it.”

This Is Us season 2 debuts tonight at 9pm ET on NBC.
