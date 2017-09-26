Jaden Smith Wears an Iron Maiden Tee While Shopping in Beverly Hills!

Jaden Smith keeps it stylish while squeezing in some retail therapy.

The 19-year-old actor and artist was spotted on a shopping trip on Melrose Boulevard on Monday (September 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jaden is still rocking his cool new green hair, which he first debuted at the 2017 EMA Awards on Saturday.

“I Hosted The Environmental Media Awards And It Was Amazing,” Jaden tweeted after the experience.

Prior to the event, Jaden also attended the UN’s Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards with girlfriend Odessa Adlon in New York City.