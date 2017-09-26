Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 1:25 pm

Jaden Smith Wears an Iron Maiden Tee While Shopping in Beverly Hills!

Jaden Smith Wears an Iron Maiden Tee While Shopping in Beverly Hills!

Jaden Smith keeps it stylish while squeezing in some retail therapy.

The 19-year-old actor and artist was spotted on a shopping trip on Melrose Boulevard on Monday (September 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

Jaden is still rocking his cool new green hair, which he first debuted at the 2017 EMA Awards on Saturday.

“I Hosted The Environmental Media Awards And It Was Amazing,” Jaden tweeted after the experience.

Prior to the event, Jaden also attended the UN’s Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards with girlfriend Odessa Adlon in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
jaden smith shopping 01
jaden smith shopping 03
jaden smith shopping 04
jaden smith shopping 05

Credit: CPR; Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Jaden Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr