Jane Fonda Tells Ellen She's 'Unhappy' That Latest Love Scene with Robert Redford Isn't Longer

Jane Fonda makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (September 26) on NBC, and dishes all about her new film with longtime co-star Robert Redford.

Their new Netflix film called Our Souls at Night marks Jane and Robert‘s fifth film together after Tall Story, The Chase, The Electric Horseman, and Barefoot in the Park.

“I’m unhappy because it was so short,” Jane told Ellen about her and Robert‘s love scene this time around. “It’s based on a beautiful book. And they don’t really know each other, although they live kind of close to each other and he was involved earlier in his life in a scandal and I come to his house, I’m lonely and a widow, to ask him to sleep in my bed at night.”

Ellen also asks Jane about her unexpected hairstyle at the Emmy Awards and about reuniting with her 9 to 5 co-stars Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin to present an award.



Jane Fonda Talks Being Reunited with Robert Redford… in Bed