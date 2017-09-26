Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 10:27 am

January Jones, Tom Welling & Jordana Brewster Kick Off Fall Season at Fox Premiere Party!

January Jones, Tom Welling & Jordana Brewster Kick Off Fall Season at Fox Premiere Party!

January Jones, Tom Welling and Jordana Brewster hit the carpet while attending the Fox Fall Premiere Party held at Catch LA on Monday (September 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

January, 39, was joined at the event by her The Last Man on Earth co-stars Will Forte, Cleopatra Coleman and Kristen Schaal, Tom‘s Lucifer co-stars Aimee Garcia, Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Tricia Helfer and director Len Wiseman, and Jordana‘s Lethal Weapon cast mates Damon Wayans, Clayne Crawford, Keesha Sharp, Michelle Mitchenor, Johnathan Fernandez and Michelle Mitchenor.

Also in attendance in support of their shows were Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero, The Mick‘s Kaitlin Olson, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Jack Stanton and Thomas Barbusca, Gotham‘s Crystal Reed and Robin Lord Taylor, The Orville‘s Seth MacFarlane and Halston Sage, The Gifted‘s Natalie Alyn Lind, Ghosted‘s Adam Scott, Amber Stevens West and Craig Robinson, The Exorcist‘s Alfonso Herrera, John Cho and Brianna Hildebrand, and Hell’s Kitchen host Gordon Ramsay.

FYI: January is wearing The Vampire’s Wife with Loren Stewart jewelry. Halston is wearing an Alexander Wang dress. Natalie is wearing a Dion Lee dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 01
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 02
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 03
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 04
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 05
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 06
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 07
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 08
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 09
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 10
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 100
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 101
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 102
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 103
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 104
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 105
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 11
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 12
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 13
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 14
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 15
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 16
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 17
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 18
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 19
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 20
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 21
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 22
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 23
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 24
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 25
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 26
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 27
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 28
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 29
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 30
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 31
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 32
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 33
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 34
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 35
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 36
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 37
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 38
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 39
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 40
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 41
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 42
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 43
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 44
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 45
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 46
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 47
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 48
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 49
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 50
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 51
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 52
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 53
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 54
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 55
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 56
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 57
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 58
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 59
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 60
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 61
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 62
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 63
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 64
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 65
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 66
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 67
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 68
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 69
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 70
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 71
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 72
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 73
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 74
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 75
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 76
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 77
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 78
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 79
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 80
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 81
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 82
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 83
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 84
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 85
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 86
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 87
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 88
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 89
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 90
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 91
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 92
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 93
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 94
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 95
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 96
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 97
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 98
january jones tom welling jordana brewster kick off fall season at fox premiere 99

Credit: FayesVision, Adriana M. Barraza; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Adam Scott, Aimee Garcia, Alfonso Herrera, Amber Stevens West, Andy Samberg, Brianna Hildebrand, Clayne Crawford, Cleopatra Coleman, Craig Robinson, Crystal Reed, Damon Wayans, Gordon Ramsay, Halston Sage, Jack Stanton, January Jones, John Cho, Johnathan Fernandez, Jordana Brewster, Kaitlin Olson, Keesha Sharp, Kristen Schaal, Len Wiseman, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Melissa Fumero, Michelle Mitchenor, Natalie Alyn Lind, Robin Lord Taylor, Seth MacFarlane, Sofia Black D'Elia, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Thomas Barbusca, tom ellis, Tom Welling, Tricia Helfer, Will Forte

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr