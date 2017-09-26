January Jones, Tom Welling & Jordana Brewster Kick Off Fall Season at Fox Premiere Party!

January Jones, Tom Welling and Jordana Brewster hit the carpet while attending the Fox Fall Premiere Party held at Catch LA on Monday (September 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

January, 39, was joined at the event by her The Last Man on Earth co-stars Will Forte, Cleopatra Coleman and Kristen Schaal, Tom‘s Lucifer co-stars Aimee Garcia, Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Tricia Helfer and director Len Wiseman, and Jordana‘s Lethal Weapon cast mates Damon Wayans, Clayne Crawford, Keesha Sharp, Michelle Mitchenor, Johnathan Fernandez and Michelle Mitchenor.

Also in attendance in support of their shows were Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero, The Mick‘s Kaitlin Olson, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Jack Stanton and Thomas Barbusca, Gotham‘s Crystal Reed and Robin Lord Taylor, The Orville‘s Seth MacFarlane and Halston Sage, The Gifted‘s Natalie Alyn Lind, Ghosted‘s Adam Scott, Amber Stevens West and Craig Robinson, The Exorcist‘s Alfonso Herrera, John Cho and Brianna Hildebrand, and Hell’s Kitchen host Gordon Ramsay.

FYI: January is wearing The Vampire’s Wife with Loren Stewart jewelry. Halston is wearing an Alexander Wang dress. Natalie is wearing a Dion Lee dress.