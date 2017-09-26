Jared Leto Attends 'Blade Runner 2049' Screening in NYC

Jared Leto arrives in style for the screening of his new film Blade Runner 2049 hosted by WSJ Tastemakers on Tuesday night (September 26) at the Whitby Hotel in New York City.

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actor was supported by several friends including photographer Terry Richardson at the event.

Jared stars in the upcoming action sci-fi film alongside Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling. You can check out the trailer for the movie here.

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on Friday, October 6.

