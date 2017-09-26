Jennifer Garner Shares Throwback Slideshow For Father's Birthday

Jennifer Garner wears a striped top while heading through the airport on Friday (September 22) in Los Angeles.

The day before, the 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a slideshow of old and current photos to celebrate her father’s birthday.

“My dad’s birthday = the 21st night of September = #earthwindandfireday. We always knew you were the coolest, Dad! Happy Birthday!” she captioned the video. Check it out below!

Earlier that week, Jennifer shared another video of herself after the dentist when she was still on laughing gas and novacaine from her procedures.