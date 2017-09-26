Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Jennifer Aniston & More Celebs Read Mean Tweets - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel is back with another round of Celebrity Read Mean Tweets and it’s hilarious!

This time, tons of celebs, including Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson and Jennifer Aniston, read some hateful tweets sent their way.

“Emma Watson seems like the type of girl who I would be friends with for like three days and then get really sick of but not tell her,” Emma read.

Other celebrities who took part included Gal Gadot, Jake Gyllenhaal, Elisabeth Moss, Dave Chappelle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jim Parsons, Kristen Bell, Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin and Kumail Nanjiani.

Check out the entire video below…