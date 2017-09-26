Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Tue, 26 September 2017 at 2:09 am

Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Jennifer Aniston & More Celebs Read Mean Tweets - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Jennifer Aniston & More Celebs Read Mean Tweets - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel is back with another round of Celebrity Read Mean Tweets and it’s hilarious!

This time, tons of celebs, including Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson and Jennifer Aniston, read some hateful tweets sent their way.

Emma Watson seems like the type of girl who I would be friends with for like three days and then get really sick of but not tell her,” Emma read.

Other celebrities who took part included Gal Gadot, Jake Gyllenhaal, Elisabeth Moss, Dave Chappelle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jim Parsons, Kristen Bell, Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin and Kumail Nanjiani.

Check out the entire video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Dave Chappelle, Elisabeth Moss, Emma Watson, Gal Gadot, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeffrey Tambor, Jennifer Aniston, Jim Parsons Jennifer Lawrence, Jimmy Kimmel, John Lithgow, Kristen Bell, kumail nanjiani, Michael Keaton

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr