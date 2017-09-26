Jennifer Lopez Is Red Hot at Lunch with Alex Rodriguez!

Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez holds hands with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez while stepping out for lunch on Tuesday afternoon (September 26) in New York City.

The hot couple was joined by Jennifer‘s manager Benny Medina and her stylist Rob Zangardi for a business lunch.

Earlier in the day, Jen was seen in her sweats while working out with her mom and friends.

Jennifer has been hard at work this week to send support to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean following the devastation of Hurricane Maria. She announced that she is donating $1 million of proceeds from her Las Vegas show to the cause.

