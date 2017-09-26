Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Tue, 26 September 2017 at 12:07 am

Jesse Williams Speaks Out About National Anthem at NFL Games: 'It's A Scam'

Jesse Williams Speaks Out About National Anthem at NFL Games: 'It's A Scam'

Jesse Williams is sharing his thoughts about the National Anthem playing at football games.

The 36-year-old actor says that players stepping onto the field for the anthem is a marketing “scam” and does not have to do with NFL tradition.

“I think…it’s also important to realize that this anthem thing is a scam. This is not actually part of football. This was invented in 2009 from the government paying the NFL to market military recruitment – to get more people to go off and fight wars to die,” Jesse said on MSNBC.

He added, “This has nothing to do with NFL or American pastime or tradition. This is to get boys and girls to go fly overseas and go kill people. They’re marketing. They’re pumping millions and millions of dollars into the NFL to get us to put on a pageant in front of NFL football games to get you to go off and fight.”

Hear all that Jesse had to say in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Football, Jesse Williams, nfl

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr