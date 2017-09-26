Jesse Williams Speaks Out About National Anthem at NFL Games: 'It's A Scam'

Jesse Williams is sharing his thoughts about the National Anthem playing at football games.

The 36-year-old actor says that players stepping onto the field for the anthem is a marketing “scam” and does not have to do with NFL tradition.

“I think…it’s also important to realize that this anthem thing is a scam. This is not actually part of football. This was invented in 2009 from the government paying the NFL to market military recruitment – to get more people to go off and fight wars to die,” Jesse said on MSNBC.

He added, “This has nothing to do with NFL or American pastime or tradition. This is to get boys and girls to go fly overseas and go kill people. They’re marketing. They’re pumping millions and millions of dollars into the NFL to get us to put on a pageant in front of NFL football games to get you to go off and fight.”

Hear all that Jesse had to say in the video below…