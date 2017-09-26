Top Stories
Jessica Alba Dances With Mom For New Honest Company Cleaning Products

Jessica Alba goes make-up free while arriving at the airport on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old pregnant actress and entrepreneur covered up her baby bump with an open trench coat.

The day before, Jessica wore an all black outfit as she spent some time with her friends and family. Earlier in the weekend, Jessica wore a white sweater as she left a workout with her trainer.

Over the weekend, Jessica shared a fun boomerang of her and her mom doing a little dance with a few of her new Honest Company cleaning products.

“My mom and I are so stoked about our new @honest cleaning products launching later today on Honest.com!!! They are coming soon to @buybuybaby @bedbathandbeyond @babiesrus @target,” she captioned the video.
Photos: WENN, INSTARimages.com
