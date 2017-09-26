Top Stories
Jessica Alba Is Glowing at Advertising Week Event in NYC!

Jessica Alba looks radiant while attending an Advertising Week event!

The 36-year-old actress and entrepreneur brought her brand knowledge to a talk held at Playstation East on Tuesday (September 26) in New York City.

The talk, called Building a Brand in a Mobile First World, focused on brand marketing in the mobile and social media world.

Jessica discussed her Honest Company strategies alongside Warby Parker co-founder Neil Blumenthal and Kargo founder Harry Kargman.

Jessica was ranked as one of Fortune‘s 10 Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs.

She is currently expecting her third child with Cash Warren.
Credit: JOHN NACION / startraksphoto.com
