Jessica Alba Is Glowing at Advertising Week Event in NYC!

Jessica Alba looks radiant while attending an Advertising Week event!

The 36-year-old actress and entrepreneur brought her brand knowledge to a talk held at Playstation East on Tuesday (September 26) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

The talk, called Building a Brand in a Mobile First World, focused on brand marketing in the mobile and social media world.

Jessica discussed her Honest Company strategies alongside Warby Parker co-founder Neil Blumenthal and Kargo founder Harry Kargman.

Jessica was ranked as one of Fortune‘s 10 Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs.

She is currently expecting her third child with Cash Warren.