Jessica Alba Is Glowing at Advertising Week Event in NYC!
Jessica Alba looks radiant while attending an Advertising Week event!
The 36-year-old actress and entrepreneur brought her brand knowledge to a talk held at Playstation East on Tuesday (September 26) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba
The talk, called Building a Brand in a Mobile First World, focused on brand marketing in the mobile and social media world.
Jessica discussed her Honest Company strategies alongside Warby Parker co-founder Neil Blumenthal and Kargo founder Harry Kargman.
Jessica was ranked as one of Fortune‘s 10 Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs.
She is currently expecting her third child with Cash Warren.