Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Tue, 26 September 2017 at 12:12 am

Jordan Fisher Once Again Tops the Night on 'DWTS' (Video)

Jordan Fisher Once Again Tops the Night on 'DWTS' (Video)

Jordan Fisher is one of the early favorites this season on Dancing With the Stars and he once again topped the leaderboard!

The 23-year-old Disney Channel star and Hamilton actor earned a 24 out of 30 points for his Viennese Waltz with partner Lindsay Arnold on Monday (September 25) during the live taping in Los Angeles.

Jordan and Lindsay performed to the song “Count on Me” by Judah Kelly.

Last week, Jordan received 22 out of 30 points and was on the top of the leaderboard then as well!


Jordan​ and​ ​Lindsay’s – Waltz – Dancing with the Stars
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr