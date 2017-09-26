Jordan Fisher Once Again Tops the Night on 'DWTS' (Video)

Jordan Fisher is one of the early favorites this season on Dancing With the Stars and he once again topped the leaderboard!

The 23-year-old Disney Channel star and Hamilton actor earned a 24 out of 30 points for his Viennese Waltz with partner Lindsay Arnold on Monday (September 25) during the live taping in Los Angeles.

Jordan and Lindsay performed to the song “Count on Me” by Judah Kelly.

Last week, Jordan received 22 out of 30 points and was on the top of the leaderboard then as well!



Jordan​ and​ ​Lindsay’s – Waltz – Dancing with the Stars