Tue, 26 September 2017 at 11:26 pm
Jordan Fisher Sambas in His Cuban Heels for 'DWTS' Latin Night (Video)
Jordan Fisher hits the stage with his partner Lindsay Arnold for a performance during the live taping of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.
The 23-year-old Hamilton actor and Disney Channel star performed a Samba and tied his score from the night before – 24 out of 30 points.
Jordan has topped the leaderboard for the first two episodes of the season, but this time, Frankie Muniz won the night with a 25.
Make sure to watch Jordan‘s incredible performance from Ballroom Night if you missed it!
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold
