Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Tue, 26 September 2017 at 11:26 pm

Jordan Fisher Sambas in His Cuban Heels for 'DWTS' Latin Night (Video)

Jordan Fisher hits the stage with his partner Lindsay Arnold for a performance during the live taping of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old Hamilton actor and Disney Channel star performed a Samba and tied his score from the night before – 24 out of 30 points.

Jordan has topped the leaderboard for the first two episodes of the season, but this time, Frankie Muniz won the night with a 25.

Make sure to watch Jordan‘s incredible performance from Ballroom Night if you missed it!
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
