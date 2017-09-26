Julia Stiles Marries Preston J. Cook in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Julia Stiles revealed she married Preston J. Cook and couldn’t help but make a joke in the process!

The 36-year-old actress is expecting her first child next month with her new hubby, and posted a photo of her baby bump in her wedding gown with the caption, “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?”

If you don’t know, a shotgun marriage is usually one that happens in a hurry because of a pregnancy.

E! News reports that the pair got married earlier this month on a beach in Seattle, Washington with just two friends present.

Congrats to the happy couple!